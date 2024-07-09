Powered by RebelMouse
food waste
Credit: Elevate/Unsplash

Op-ed: New White House strategy backs food rescue efforts but more is needed to fight hunger and waste

Food waste statistics are moving in the wrong direction.

Inflated food prices and intense summer heat are top of mind for both consumers and producers of food around the country.

At the same time, the U.S. continues to struggle with massive amounts of food waste. Fortunately, by reducing that waste, we can help lower grocery bills and mitigate contributions to continued warming.

Food waste is a significant contributor to climate change: its breakdown accounts for 58% of landfill methane emissions. As food waste increases, emissionscontinue to climb, exacerbating climate change and increasingly inhospitable conditions for agricultural production.

Though it may be most visible to consumers, household waste is not the greatest contributor of discarded food. In fact, 38% of food (either domestic or imported) is wasted and nearly half of that waste is generated between harvest and point of sale. This statistic is especially shocking considering that 44 million people in the U.S. experiencefood insecurity. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) datareveal that 9 billion pounds of quality, nutritious food is thrown away each year.

To address this problem, the Biden-Harris administration released itsNational Strategy to Reduce Food Loss and Waste and Recycle Organics on June 12, 2024.This strategy proposes actions that reflect four objectives: preventing food loss, preventing food waste, promoting recycling of organic waste, and supporting food waste management policy.

One action proposed is increasing funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture to encourage research opportunities and food waste data collection. Another promotes involvement of the Risk Management Agency with farmers, crop insurance agents, and food rescue organizations to minimize on-farm food loss. The strategy aims to make progress toward theU.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions Pledge, a joint goal between the USDA, the EPA, and partnering businesses that aims for a 50% reduction in national food loss and waste by 2030.

Despite these efforts, waste statistics are moving in the wrong direction. The most recent 2019 EPA data show a steady increase in waste production since the pledge was announced in 2015. Supply chain disturbances during the COVID-19 pandemic likely slowed progress on food waste reduction, but this cannot be confirmed without updated data. More recent data are needed to provide an objective view of the nation’s current food waste production and a useful benchmark as the 2030 deadline approaches.

Moving the needle in the opposite direction will rely on changes to key policies—in addition to changes in practices by consumers and producers. The current 2024 farm bill reauthorization presents a timely opportunity to kindle progress.

The massive omnibus agricultural bill, most recently signed into law in 2018, provides afoundational framework for continued improvements in waste prevention and management. A 2022 collaborativereport by the Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic, Natural Resources Defense Council, ReFED, and World Wildlife Fund proposed opportunities to improve food recovery in the next farm bill. Incorporating food donor protections is critical, considering that 50% of food manufacturers and 25% of wholesalers and retailers surveyed listed liability concerns as their main barrier to participating in food donation programs. Granting the USDA authority to interpret theBill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act can help reduce liability barriers and encourage organizations to donate. Providing protections for direct donations to individuals and non-profit organizations that charge a small fee can also extend the Emerson Act’s reach.

The current 2024 farm bill reauthorization presents a timely opportunity to kindle progress.

TheFood Loss and Waste Liaison position created in the 2018 farm bill is dedicated to coordinating and reporting on the research and management of food waste. ReFED and its collaborators recommend expanding this single position to an office. This would increase research attention, improve reporting capacity, and place an increased focus on food waste reduction strategies.

Existing farm bill programs already help support post-harvest food recovery infrastructure and provide logistical support for food waste distribution. But these grant-funded programs—such as the Regional Food System Partnerships Program and Value-Added Producer Grants Program (both part of the Local Agricultural Marketing Program [LAMP])—can be enhanced to have a broader impact. Making these changes through the 2024 farm bill would support the objectives outlined in the National Strategy with a win-win solution: reallocating food surplus to those in need.

Recent 2024 farm bill frameworks and drafts have been proposed by theSenate andHouse of Representatives agriculture committees, respectively. Disappointingly, neither draft included expansion of the Food Loss and Waste Liaison position to an office or updating the Emerson Act. But one victory for food waste reduction is proposed: increased funding for LAMP in both versions, reinforcing available resources for managing surplus.

Beyond policy, many businesses and organizations are already actively engaged in food rescue strategies, demonstrating the effectiveness of large-scale waste-management efforts. The USDA’sMilestones report highlights “2030 Champions,” corporations that are taking steps to reduce waste by 50% by 2030. Between 2016 and 2022, 45 businesses took this public pledge.

Nonprofit organizations also play important roles, with groups such asFarmlink andFood Rescue US helping to distribute food surplus from retailers and farmers to organizations supporting food-insecure populations. And theCareit app offers an online marketplace to connect restaurants, corporations, retailers, food distributors, and farmers with food pantries and other nonprofit groups that feed at-risk populations. Reallocating food surplus addresses hunger from a new angle, supporting public health and nutrition for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants and other at-risk groups.

TheNational Strategy to Reduce Food Loss and Waste and Recycle Organics was published on the same day that USDA Secretary Thomas Vilsack spoke at the 2024ReFED Summit, a diverse gathering of stakeholders that shared sustainable food rescue solutions. The level of attention presently placed on these topics representing stakeholders across the food supply chain as well as bipartisan Congressional leadership indicates both the gravity of the food waste issue and the substantial opportunity for positive change.

Food waste poses a daunting obstacle to overcome, but simple actions by the public can make a difference. Write to your legislators, contribute local food rescue organizations with your time or resources, and make efforts to reduce food waste in your home and workplace. Stay up to date on new policy changes and vote in favor of the leaders who share common goals. Support local producers and businesses who participate in the 2030 pledge. These actions, even at the individual level, can help minimize food waste, feed the hungry, and benefit the environment.

Amid LNG’s Gulf Coast expansion, community hopes to stand in its way
Coast Guard inspects Cameron LNG Facility in preparation for first LNG export in 2019. (Credit: Coast Guard News)

Amid LNG’s Gulf Coast expansion, community hopes to stand in its way

“People don’t know what we’d do without oil and gas. It comes at a big price.”

This 2-part series was co-produced by Environmental Health News and the journalism non-profit Economic Hardship Reporting Project. See part 1 here.Este ensayo también está disponible en español
Keep reading...Show less
Senator Whitehouse & climate change

Senator Whitehouse puts climate change on budget committee’s agenda

For more than a decade, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse gave daily warnings about the mounting threat of climate change. Now he has a powerful new perch.
Top Mississippi Republicans support new EV battery plant despite Trump’s criticism
Credit: Fahroni/Big Stock Photo

Top Mississippi Republicans support new EV battery plant despite Trump’s criticism

Mississippi’s leading Republicans celebrated the groundbreaking of a $1.9 billion electric vehicle battery plant, creating 2,000 high-paying jobs, while former President Trump criticized such green jobs as benefiting China.

Bobby Harrison reports for Mississippi Today.

Keep reading...Show less
Read the Full Article on mississippitoday.org
Large corporations successfully block shareholder climate proposals
Credit: Aki/Big Stock Photo

Large corporations successfully block shareholder climate proposals

This year's proxy season saw major corporations successfully dismissing many climate-related shareholder proposals, raising questions about SEC's role in shareholder democracy.

Mathilde Augustin reports for Inside Climate News.

Keep reading...Show less
Read the Full Article on insideclimatenews.org
Heatwave blankets the globe, raising climate concerns
Credit: Dimitris Vetsikas/Pixabay

Heatwave blankets the globe, raising climate concerns

The Earth has experienced a continuous 12-month period of temperatures 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, according to new data.

Ajit Niranjan reports for The Guardian.

Keep reading...Show less
Read the Full Article on www.theguardian.com
Alaskan Indigenous communities adapt to climate change
Credit: Alexis Mette/Unsplash

Alaskan Indigenous communities adapt to climate change

Alaska’s rapid warming forces Indigenous communities like Point Hope to adapt their traditional lifestyles to changing conditions.

Joseph Lee reports for Vox.

Keep reading...Show less
Read the Full Article on www.vox.com
Albuquerque's dam failure highlights water supply challenges
Credit: Antonio López/Pixabay

Albuquerque's dam failure highlights water supply challenges

Albuquerque faces a water crisis as its key dam fails, impacting local farmers and city residents.

Jake Bittle reports for Grist.

Keep reading...Show less
Read the Full Article on grist.org
Ohio solar projects emphasize community engagement to overcome opposition
Credit: Raphael Cruz/Unsplash

Ohio solar projects emphasize community engagement to overcome opposition

Ohio solar developers are engaging with local communities early in project planning to mitigate opposition and improve project approval chances.

Kathiann M. Kowalski reports for Energy News Network.

Keep reading...Show less
Read the Full Article on energynews.us
From our Newsroom
WATCH: Enduring the “endless” expansion of the nation’s petrochemical corridor

WATCH: Enduring the “endless” expansion of the nation’s petrochemical corridor

As mounds of dredged material from the Houston Ship Channel dot their neighborhoods, residents are left without answers as to what dangers could be lurking.

www.ehn.org
US Steel pollution

Nippon Steel shareholders demand environmental accountability in light of pending U.S. Steel acquisition

“It’s a little ironic that they’re coming to the U.S. and buying a company facing all the same problems they’re facing in Japan.”

Another chemical recycling plant closure offers ‘flashing red light’ to nascent industry

Another chemical recycling plant closure offers ‘flashing red light’ to nascent industry

Fulcrum BioFuels’ shuttered “sustainable aviation fuel” plant is the latest facility to run into technical and financial challenges.

www.ehn.org
nurses climate change

Op-ed: In a warming world, nurses heal people and the planet

Nurses have the experience, motivation and public support to make an important contribution in tackling the climate crises.

www.ehn.org
planetary health diet

This diet will likely keep you alive longer — and help the planet

New research finds the Planetary Health Diet lowers our risk to most major causes of death.

Stay informed: sign up for The Daily Climate newsletter
Top news on climate impacts, solutions, politics, drivers. Delivered to your inbox week days.