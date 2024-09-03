Powered by RebelMouse
Trump EPA
Credit: Trump White House Archived

Op-ed: We mobilized to defend the EPA in Trump's first term. This time the stakes are even higher.

The rules as we understand them are changing before our eyes.

In early 2017 when the Trump administration was just starting to reveal its true intentions, I and other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency alumni formed a resistance organization to mobilize a defense for our former EPA colleagues and the mission to which they, and we, had devoted our professional lives.

We fact-checked the Trump administration’s version of environmental protection and defended the integrity of the agency and its personnel. We provided critical information to reporters, environmental organizations and Capitol Hill.

I walked away when the Biden-Harris administration took power. The EPA was liberated to do its job, to continue the path that had been set decades before in the Nixon administration and pretty much continued since, with the glaring exception of the Trump years (and the first couple of years of Reagan, thank you, Anne Gorsuch).

We are now facing another period of uncertainty. One potential outcome of the upcoming election is continued normalcy in which the EPA does its job (albeit under the surveillance of an unsympathetic Supreme Court; thank you, Neil Gorsuch).

Another possible outcome is the chaos and brutality set out in Project 2025, which would dismantle the expertise of the career civil service and set progress back to the time before we recognized that pollution does not respect state lines and that every citizen is entitled to environmental protections, wherever they live. Project 2025, a conservative blueprint that Trump has disavowed but was, in part, crafted by several former Cabinet members of his first administration, would give “the primary role in making choices about the environment” back to state governments. It would remove climate protection from the EPA’s to-do list.

As we have already lived through this sad drama, I went back and read what I wrote two years ago in the Democracy Journalabout the organization we established to fight for environmental protections. Just as a reminder of what can and likely will happen with a Trump second term, I’d suggest you do as well.

The article describes the various attacks on both the substance and the process of environmental protection. It describes the tremendous effort it took to document and fight. The entire enterprise was predicated on the assumption that facts are facts and that making those facts available to people through a free press would be sufficient to help mobilize resistance and engage rationality, that information would help people understand what was at stake and nudge them toward action.

Trump climate change

March for Science rally in Washington DC, April 22, 2017.

Credit: Susan Melkisethian/Flickr

To some extent, we had a bit of an advantage because the folks who were assigned by the first Trump administration to carry out this carnage were mostly novices. They had never before torn down government institutions.

Project 2025 shows they aren’t novices anymore. They have a better understanding of the levers of power and how things get done in the federal government. They are primed and ready to do serious damage, should they get the chance.

In the last part of that article, I tried to think about whether the business model for our effort could work if the agency were again under attack. I have no doubt that EPA alumni could be mobilized. And there are still reporters willing to shine a light on injustices and violations of law.

Where I have doubt is whether the circumstances are so different that the same theory of the case and the same tools would be insufficient.

In 2017-2021, we could reasonably hope that Trump and Trumpism were temporary. A second round of Trump could “mean that we have misread our own country,” as I wrote, which would make it harder to organize and to keep up our spirits this time around.

There are so many uncertainties, such cratering of principles we thought we could rely on in our effort.

What does a second Trump election with his myriad lies say about the power of facts and truth? What happens to the EPA when its cadre of scientists, analysts, lawyers, economists and other specialists are removed from their jobs or intimidated? How can advocates for clean air and clean water rely on an increasingly dysfunctional Congress to provide the minute and specific instructions apparently required now that the Chevron doctrine has been disposed of? Does a Trump-dominated EPA even try to carry out its statutory duties, much less try to work its way around the restrictions recently placed on it by the Supreme Court?

As I said in my analysis, the rules as we understand them are changing before our eyes. It would be well to refresh our memories of the realities of those challenging days.

Read "Lessons for the Next Resistance."

trump plans to dismantle climate funding
Credit: MIRO3D/BigStock Photo ID: 421245206

Trump plans to dismantle climate funding from key law if elected

Donald Trump announced his intention to pull back unspent funds from the Inflation Reduction Act, a key climate law, should he win the 2024 election, sparking concern over its impact on climate projects, especially in Republican districts.

Kelsey Tamborrino reports for Politico.

Keep reading...Show less
Read the Full Article on www.politico.com
Senator Whitehouse & climate change

Senator Whitehouse puts climate change on budget committee’s agenda

For more than a decade, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse gave daily warnings about the mounting threat of climate change. Now he has a powerful new perch.
Australia weighs delay on 2035 climate goals amid US election uncertainty
Credit: beasternchen/Pixabay

Australia weighs delay on 2035 climate goals amid US election uncertainty

Australia may postpone its 2035 climate target announcement until after its election, citing uncertainty around the U.S. election outcome.

Adam Morton reports for The Guardian.

Keep reading...Show less
Read the Full Article on www.theguardian.com
Biden's climate law may boost oil production through enhanced recovery
Credit: David Thielen/Unsplash

Biden's climate law may boost oil production through enhanced recovery

Oil companies could use tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act to extract more crude from existing wells through enhanced oil recovery, which injects CO2 underground to dislodge oil.

Shelby Webb reports for E&E News.

Keep reading...Show less
Read the Full Article on www.eenews.net
European farming lobbies agree to shift toward less meat consumption
Credit: Annie Spratt/Unsplash

European farming lobbies agree to shift toward less meat consumption

Europe's farming and green groups reached a consensus on reducing meat consumption, calling for urgent reforms to improve sustainability in agriculture.

Ajit Niranjan reports for The Guardian.

Keep reading...Show less
Read the Full Article on www.theguardian.com
Insurers leave Maui wildfire survivors in unsafe homes, families say
Credit: salajean/Big Stock Photo

Insurers leave Maui wildfire survivors in unsafe homes, families say

Maui residents whose homes survived last year's wildfires are grappling with toxic contamination and insufficient insurance coverage to restore their homes, leaving many unable to return.

Brianna Sacks reports for The Washington Post.

Keep reading...Show less
Read the Full Article on www.washingtonpost.com
Seafood testing project aims to safeguard Indigenous food traditions
Credit: Natalia Gusakova/Unsplash

Seafood testing project aims to safeguard Indigenous food traditions

A collaboration between Vancouver Island University and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency seeks to improve biotoxin testing in seafood to protect Indigenous food sovereignty.

Michelle Gamage reports for The Tyee.

Keep reading...Show less
Read the Full Article on thetyee.ca
Texas debates over new oil and gas waste rule heat up
Credit: Zbynek Burival/Unsplash

Texas debates over new oil and gas waste rule heat up

Texas is considering its first major revision of oil and gas waste management rules in 40 years, but environmentalists and industry leaders disagree over the new regulations.

Martha Pskowski reports for Inside Climate News.

Keep reading...Show less
Read the Full Article on insideclimatenews.org
From our Newsroom
Cancer Alley Louisiana

Op-ed: “I’m sorry, I can’t hear you” — disabling environments in Cancer Alley and the Ohio River Valley

For communities plagued by energy extraction and petrochemical buildout, struggles of environmental justice often fall on deaf ears.

www.ehn.org
environmental justice

LISTEN: Brandon Rothrock on the environment and queer identities

"It's important to make queer and LGBTQ+ people central to research and policies and not add them in as an afterthought."

www.ehn.org
Peter Dykstra

Environmental journalism loses a hero

Peter Dykstra – newsman, provocateur, friend and former publisher of The Daily Climate – passed away Wednesday.

ExxonMobil, LyondellBassel and Chevron among Houston’s top polluters: Report

ExxonMobil, LyondellBassel and Chevron among Houston’s top polluters: Report

“We know this is a business, and you want to make a profit, but consider the communities next door.”

extreme heat

Op-ed: Ripe for disaster declarations — heat, wildfire smoke and death data

Currently, the federal data on extreme heat and wildfire smoke itself constitutes a major disaster.

Stay informed: sign up for The Daily Climate newsletter
Top news on climate impacts, solutions, politics, drivers. Delivered to your inbox week days.